USI Men’s Basketball ends season with first-round loss in CBI

DAYTONA BEACH, FL. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball saw its first NCAA Division I season come to an end with a 77-52 loss to San Jose State University in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Screaming Eagles, the 15th-seed, finishes the season 16-17 overall, while the Spartans advances with a 21-13 mark.

USI and San Jose traded buckets for the first five minutes of the contest until the Spartans went on a 13-2 run to take command of the game, 24-11. San Jose would hold the double-digit lead through the final 10 minutes of the first half and led, 45-27, at halftime.

In the second half, USI, once again, dropped in a three-pointer to start the half but lost the momentum as San Jose continued to extend the lead. The Spartan lead would expand to as many as 28 points, 67-39, before game ended with a 77-52 final.

USI sophomore guard Isaiah Swope (Newburgh, Indiana) paced the Eagles’ attack with 16 points. Swope was seven-of-12 from the field, including a pair of three-pointers.

Eagles’ junior guard Tyler Henry (Brooklyn, New York) followed Swope and was the only other USI player to reach double-digits with 10 points.

For the game, USI shot 36.5 percent from the field (19-52) and was outrebounded, 50-25.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.