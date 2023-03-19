Polar Plunge
USI Baseball grounded by Murray State

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MURRAY, KY. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball was grounded in the middle innings by Murray State University and lost 11-4 Saturday afternoon in Murray, Kentucky. USI watched its record go to 7-12, while Murray State goes to 9-10. 

The Screaming Eagles had a first inning lead, 1-0, on a RBI-single by freshman shortstop Caleb Niehaus (Newburgh, Indiana). Murray State erased USI’s lead in the bottom half of the frame with a four-run rally to get out in front, 4-1. 

USI bounced back with a three-spot in the top of the fourth to tie the game, 4-4. The Eagles scored on a sacrifice fly by junior catcher Parker Stroh (Grand Forks, North Dakota) to get the deficit to 4-2; pushed the third run of the day across on an RBI-single by junior right-fielder Steven Molinet (Elberfeld, Indiana) to pull to within one, 4-3; and tied the game, 4-4, when senior center-fielder Evan Kahre (Evansville, Indiana) knocked a run after reaching on a fielder’s choice. 

The rest of the game would belong to Murray State as the Racers took the lead for good with one in the bottom of the fourth, two in the fifth, and four in the sixth to seal the 11-4 final. 

Niehaus finished the game as USI’s top hitter with three hits, a run scored, and a RBI. The three hits were half of all of the Eagle hits in the game. 

On the mound, sophomore right-hander Gavin Seebold (Brazil, Indiana) took the loss for the Eagles. Seebold (1-2) allowed five runs, four earned, on four hits and three walks, while striking out one in 3.2 innings of work. 

The six USI pitchers allowed the 11 runs, 10 earned, on eight hits and 10 walks. 

Up Next for the Eagles:   

USI concludes the three-game series at Murray State Sunday with a noon first pitch.

