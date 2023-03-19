Polar Plunge
Sultan’s Run Golf Club set to host 2023 Senior LPGA Championship

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A major announcement for a golf course in Dubois County.

Officials at Sultan’s Run Golf Club announced they will host the Senior LPGA Championship this year.

This will be the sixth playing of the tournament. It started in French Lick in 2017 before moving to Kansas last year.

The 2023 Senior LPGA Championship is set to be played from June 29 through July 1.

Legends of the LPGA will be competing to take home the grand prize of $400,000.

