New pizza truck opens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new food truck is ready to hit the streets in Evansville.

Paradise Pizza just announced that they are ready to open full time to the public in Evansville. They say after a successful soft-launch they were ready to take their business to the streets.

The pizza truck will also provide catering services, some of which include rehearsal dinners, employee appreciation events, birthday parties, and graduation parties.

Paradise Pizza also has a mobile app that will also offer online ordering, when they are at events so customers can skip the line and get a text when their food is done.

The pizza truck’s first event will be held March 25 at Myriad Brewery in downtown Evansville from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information and to download their mobile app make sure to visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.