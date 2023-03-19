Indiana Women’s Basketball hammers Tennessee Tech, in first round of NCAA Tournament

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Junior guard Sydney Parrish led the way with 19 points while graduate student guard Grace Berger added 17 points as top seed Indiana defeated No. 16 seed Tennessee Tech, 77-47, on Saturday afternoon inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

KEY MOMENTS

In a back-and-forth first quarter, Indiana (28-3) had its largest lead at three, 14-11, with 5:30 to play. The Golden Eagles stuck four 3-pointers and shot 57.1 percent from the arc to keep the game knotted at 18-at the end of one.

Indiana lit up in the second quarter, as freshman guard Lexus Bargesser sparked a 17-0 run in the next three plus minutes. A 3-pointer from freshman forward Yarden Garzon and a pair at the line from Berger helped Indiana lead by as many as 15 in the frame, 37-22. It gave the Hoosiers the momentum going into the break, leading 39-27.

Garzon buried a three-point basket in the corner off a kickout from Berger to take IU’s lead up to 44-27 and force the Golden Eagles into a timeout as the Hoosiers kicked off the third quarter. Parrish scored eight of her 19 points in the third quarter, as IU took a took a 56-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

Moore-McNeil hit a three-point basket from the top of the key to hand IU its largest lead of the game at 59-39. A beautiful drive and layup from senior guard Sara Scalia took the Hoosier lead up to 24, forcing Tennessee Tech (23-10) into a timeout with 7:29 to play in the fourth quarter.