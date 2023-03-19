Polar Plunge
Indiana Women’s Basketball hammers Tennessee Tech, in first round of NCAA Tournament

Athletics logo for Indiana University.
Athletics logo for Indiana University.(Source: Indiana University)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Junior guard Sydney Parrish led the way with 19 points while graduate student guard Grace Berger added 17 points as top seed Indiana defeated No. 16 seed Tennessee Tech, 77-47, on Saturday afternoon inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

KEY MOMENTS

  • In a back-and-forth first quarter, Indiana (28-3) had its largest lead at three, 14-11, with 5:30 to play. The Golden Eagles stuck four 3-pointers and shot 57.1 percent from the arc to keep the game knotted at 18-at the end of one.
  • Indiana lit up in the second quarter, as freshman guard Lexus Bargesser sparked a 17-0 run in the next three plus minutes. A 3-pointer from freshman forward Yarden Garzon and a pair at the line from Berger helped Indiana lead by as many as 15 in the frame, 37-22. It gave the Hoosiers the momentum going into the break, leading 39-27.
  • Garzon buried a three-point basket in the corner off a kickout from Berger to take IU’s lead up to 44-27 and force the Golden Eagles into a timeout as the Hoosiers kicked off the third quarter. Parrish scored eight of her 19 points in the third quarter, as IU took a took a 56-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
  • Moore-McNeil hit a three-point basket from the top of the key to hand IU its largest lead of the game at 59-39. A beautiful drive and layup from senior guard Sara Scalia took the Hoosier lead up to 24, forcing Tennessee Tech (23-10) into a timeout with 7:29 to play in the fourth quarter.
  • The Hoosiers outscored the Golden Eagles 59-29 over the final three quarters to cruise to a 77-47 win in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

NOTABLE

  • Parrish scored a game-high 19 points. She added eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in a team-high 31 minutes of action.
  • Meister made the first start of her career. She scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds while blocking a career-high three shots.
  • Berger was the first into double digits on the afternoon, finishing the day with 17 points including 13 in the first half.
  • This was the 95th game of her career scoring more 10-or-more points and the 17th time this season she’s crossed the plateau.
  • She added seven rebounds, four assists and a career-best three blocks to her stat line on Saturday afternoon.
  • Garzon provided 12 points and four rebounds in her NCAA Tournament debut.
  • She hit two three-point baskets on the day, matching the program’s single season freshman record with 67 on the season.
  • The Hoosiers blocked 11 shots, a single-game program record for blocks in a NCAA Tournament game.
  • IU’s 77 points were third most in a single NCAA Tournament game in program history behind efforts against Kentucky in 1983 (87) and Charlotte in 2022 (85).
  • Teri Moren’s Hoosiers have advanced to at least the Round of 32 in four-consecutive NCAA Tournaments (2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023).

UP NEXT

The Hoosiers will face the winner of Oklahoma State/Miami (FL) on Monday, March 20 with a time and TV designation to be determined late Saturday.

