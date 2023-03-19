Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Target on N. First Ave. experiences harassment Saturday

(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report that someone called Target North in Evansville and made several threats against the store.

Police say they were dispatched to the 4000 block of North First Avenue just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning in response to a harassment report at Target.

Officials say officers arrived and spoke with the store manager who advised them that someone had called into the store and started making threats against the store.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Walker and Mary Rhodes.
EPD: Two people arrested after stealing from CVS
William Simmons Jr. and Tevyn Stevison
EPD: Two Evansville natives arrested on multiple drug charges
(Left to Right) Jeremy Robinson, Andre Hart, Ray Pointer.
Gibbs Die Casting employees save team member’s life
Sheriff releases body camera footage in deadly chase and crash
Driver killed during chase identified
Montana Beard
EPD: Woman arrested on drug charges after crashing vehicle into building

Latest News

New pizza truck opens in Evansville
Dispatch: Residential fire on N. Elliott St. in Evansville
Boonville police chief retiring after 36 years of service
Boonville police chief retiring after 36 years of service
Beliza the Jaguar celebrates 17th birthday at Mesker Park Zoo
Beliza the Jaguar celebrates 17th birthday at Mesker Park Zoo