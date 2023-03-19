Polar Plunge
EPD: Man who fled from police Friday arrested on multiple drug charges

Jovan Woods
Jovan Woods(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man was arrested Friday night on multiple drug charges and resisting law enforcement.

An affidavit states that police stopped a man, later identified as Jovan Woods, going northbound in a southbound lane on a bicycle that failed to come to a complete stop at Edgar and Louisiana Street.

Police say they made a traffic stop just before 5 p.m. Friday at Louisiana and Oakley Street for the traffic violations Woods had made.

Officials say when police asked for his identification Woods stated he was on parole for dealing narcotics.

Police say Woods than began to run away from officers, but was apprehended and taken into custody.

Officials say during a police search they found green leafy and white crystal-like substances on Woods, both later identified as synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine.

Police say Woods was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and booked on possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting law enforcement.

