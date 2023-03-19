EPD: Man arrested at IHOP on multiple charges, including sexual battery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested Sunday morning on multiple charges that included several battery charges.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to the East Lloyd Expressway IHOP for an assault in progress Sunday morning just after 4 a.m.

Police say while on the way to the scene, the run was upgraded to a fight in progress and once more to a person with a gun.

Officials say when police arrived they saw IHOP employees out in front of the restaurant. They then spoke with the manager of IHOP and the victim who said a male, later identified as Edward Johnson, was causing problems.

Authorities say police told Johnson, who was standing with his hands in his pockets, to take his hands out where he then replied that he didn’t have to.

Officials say police told Johnson to get on the ground where he refused and continued to not comply with police.

Police say they were able to eventually get Johnson on the ground and place him in handcuffs.

When police spoke with the victim she told them she and her husband were hit by Johnson. She told police that she was in pain from being punched in the ribs by Johnson.

Police say they gathered information from the IHOP staff where they informed police Edward was inappropriately touching some of the waitresses and attempting to touch other waitresses.

Officials say surveillance cameras caught Edward trying to re-enter the restaurant a few times after leaving. The victim tried unsuccessfully to block Edward from coming back in, but he began to punch her and her husband.

Police say Edward began to throw plates and tables once he re-entered the restaurant.

Officials say while trying to speak to Johnson he would talk over officers and eventually spit on one of the officers.

Police say Johnson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with sexual battery, battery against a public safety officer, felony battery, two counts of simple battery, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and resisting law enforcement.

