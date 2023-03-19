Dispatch: Residential fire on N. Elliott St. in Evansville
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that a residence caught fire Sunday morning in Evansville.
According to dispatch, the call came in just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Dispatch confirms police were dispatched to the 800 block of North Elliott Street in response to a residential fire in Evansville.
According to dispatch, the fire was tapped out at 8:47 a.m.
We will update you as this story develops.
