Deaconess hands out free take-home colon cancer screening kits

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and Deaconess Gateway Hospital is spreading the word.

On Saturday morning, the hospital held a colon-cancer screening event.

Officials handed out free take-home screening kits to drivers, along with muffins and coffee. Those that stopped by could also schedule colonoscopies.

Doctors say it’s important to keep up with your screenings.

“It is a very common cause of cancer and it is preventable cancer if caught early, so it is very important for patients to come in at the age of 45 to get their screening procedure or screening test,” said Dr. Mia Hindi, GI Physician and Medical Director at Deaconess Gateway. “The most common symptom of colon cancer is having no symptoms at all, so don’t wait until you have symptoms to come get your screening procedure.”

Dr. Hindi says the colonoscopy is definitely a more effective screening process, but the at-home test is certainly better than no screening at all.

