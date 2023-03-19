Brescia University announces men’s volleyball program

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Brescia University has announced that they will be adding Men’s Volleyball to their Athletic Programs. This will be the only men’s volleyball program in the region. The University has over 20 athletic programs, including both varsity and junior varsity levels. This new program will be coached by Jerry Forbes and will start their season in Spring 2024.

Mark Perdue, Brescia University Director of Athletics said of the new program, “Men’s volleyball is a fast growing sport nationally and we at Brescia want to give athletes in Western Kentucky and Southern Indiana a choice locally to participate collegiately.”

Men’s volleyball is currently one of the fastest growing sports in the nation, with more universities and high schools adding the team to their programs each year. The Brescia Bearcats will join other colleges and universities such as Georgetown, Midway, and Campbellsville in offering a men’s team. Currently the University is part of the River States Conference, but the men’s team will be placed in the Mid-South Conference, or MSC, once associate membership has been established.

Forbes was previously the Head Women’s Volleyball Coach at the University from 2012 to 2018. During his previous tenure, he led the Brescia women’s team to their first National Tournament. In 2018 Forbes became the Head Volleyball Coach at Lindsey Wilson College, leading the program to a 93-31 overall record along with three MSC Tournament Championships.

“I am humbled to be tasked with starting a new athletics program for the University,” said Forbes. “I am excited for the future and to give an opportunity for men to compete in volleyball locally.”

The team is currently recruiting for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Courtesy: Brescia University

