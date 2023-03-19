Polar Plunge
Brescia to start Men’s Volleyball Program

Brescia University closed due to power outage
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Brescia University hires Jerry Forbes as new E-sports coach. Forbes will also be the head coach for BU’s new Men’s Volleyball program.

Jerry Forbes, an Owensboro native, has accepted the Head E-sports Coach role at Brescia University. Forbes was previously the Head Women’s Volleyball Coach, E-sports Director of Operations, and a Sports Information Director at Brescia from 2012-2018. As the Volleyball Coach, he led Brescia’s women’s team to their first ever National Tournament berth as well as brought 40 student-athletes to the E-sports program in just two years. After leaving Brescia in 2018, Forbes became the Head Volleyball Coach at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Ky. where he trained multiple All-Americans and led the women’s program to a 93-31 overall record along with three MSC Tournament Championships.

Brescia will implement Men’s Volleyball as its 19 varsity sport. The Men’s Volleyball team will be a member of the Mid-South Conference once membership criteria is placed.

Athletic Director, Mark Perdue, had these words about the hiring of Coach Forbes, “It is great to have Jerry back on staff at Brescia. His recruiting and coaching experience will definitely be assets for the E-sports and a new Men’s Volleyball program”. The USI graduate will take the helm of the E-sports and Men’s Volleyball programs while recruiting for the 2023-24 class.

