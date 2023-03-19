Breezy and warmer week ahead, rain returns Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a very chilly weekend, warmer weather returns for the workweek, but there are also multiple rain chances throughout the week.

Tonight will be clear, calm and cold with low temperatures in the lower 20s.

Our wind picks up from the south-southwest at around 7 to 14 mph on Monday. That flow of warmer air from the south along with plenty of sunshine will push our temperatures into the lower 50s Monday afternoon. This warm-up is perfectly timed because the spring equinox is also on Monday at 4:24 PM.

As that flow of warm, southerly air continues, our high temperatures will climb into the mid 50s Tuesday, low 60s Wednesday, and low to mid 70s Thursday! However, a low pressure system passing to our north may bring us multiple rounds of rain.

On Tuesday, we will see increasing clouds throughout the day, then rain moves in from the west later in the afternoon and evening, mainly after 4 PM. A few scattered showers will then remain possible on and off throughout Wednesday and Thursday, although I think the bulk of the rain Thursday will stay north of the Tri-State.

Our best chance of rain this week will be late Thursday night into Friday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are also possible. Right now, it looks like the best chance of severe storms will stay south of the Tri-State, but this is a system we will be monitoring closely. Some of us could see as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain over the next 7 days with about half of that falling on Friday alone.

Behind that weather system, we will see a slight dip in our temperatures, but nothing like the winter weather we had this weekend! Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s, then we will drop back into the low 60s for the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.