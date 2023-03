EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mesker Park Zoo is celebrating the 17th birthday of their jaguar, Beliza.

Zoo officials say jaguars typically live 12-15 years, and they are glad Beliza is still around to celebrate 17 years.

If you are at the zoo this weekend, make sure to wish her a happy birthday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.