USI Baseball falls in series opener to Murray State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball lost a lopsided series-opener with Murray State University, 15-1, Friday afternoon in Murray, Kentucky. USI watched its record go to 7-11, while Murray State goes to 8-10.

The Screaming Eagles struggled early with the Racers posting five runs in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead and would prove to be all the runs they would need. Murray State would go on to score one in the fourth, six in the fifth, and three more in the sixth to seal USI’s fate in a run-rule game.

USI would get the final run of the contest in the top of the seventh when junior pinch hitter Steven Molinet (Elberfeld, Indiana) scored when junior designated hitter Gavin McLarty (Buckner, Kentucky) reached on an error. Molinet started the scoring opportunity when he posted one of USI’s four hits in the game.

On the mound, sophomore right-hander Tyler Hutson (Villa Hills, Kentucky) started and took the loss for the Eagles. Hutson (1-3) allowed six runs, five earned, on four hits and three walks, while striking out one in four innings of work.

Up Next for the Eagles:

USI continues the three-game series Saturday with a 2 p.m. first pitch, while the series concludes Sunday with a noon contest.

