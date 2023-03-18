Still cold Sunday, warmer with rain chances for the workweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our weather remains unseasonably chilly through the rest of the weekend. We will see a gradual warm-up through most of the workweek, but rain chances also return.

Temperatures only made it into the mid 30s this afternoon, and we will fall back into the low 20s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, and that sunshine will help our temperatures climb just a few degrees higher than on Saturday. However, we will still be about 20° below average for this time of year with highs only reaching the upper 30s to around 40°.

Sunday night will be clear, calm and cold with low temperatures once again dipping into the lower 20s.

Our winds will then pick up from the south-southwest during the day Monday. That flow of warmer air from the south will continue for most of the week. As a result, our high temperatures will climb into the low 50s Monday, mid to upper 50s Tuesday, low 60s Wednesday, and low 70s Thursday! This warm-up is perfectly timed because Monday is also the spring equinox!

Monday will be sunny, but clouds increase throughout the day Tuesday, and rain chances return Tuesday evening. A few showers will then remain possible on and off through Wednesday and Thursday as a low pressure system passes to our north, although neither day will be a total washout.

Our best chance of rain this week will likely be Thursday night into the day on Friday as a cold front passes through our region. Heavy rain and thunderstorms may also be possible Thursday night into Friday, but it is still a little too early to talk details.

Behind that cold front, we will see a slight dip in our temperatures with highs returning to the low 60s for the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.