Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A predawn shooting at a Columbus night club left two people dead and four wounded, Ohio authorities said.

Officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday to an after-hours club called Tha Plug on the city’s south side, emergency dispatchers said. One person died at the scene and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead, dispatchers said.

Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, authorities said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The ages of the victims and other details weren’t immediately available. No arrests have been reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.