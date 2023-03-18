NCAA March Madness: Recap of Tri-State connections from Day 2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More Tri-State area ties emerged from day two of the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Check out the full recap of these local players from the opening-round games on Friday.

Jack Nunge: Castle High School graduate Jack Nunge helped lead No. 3 Xavier to a 72-67 win over No. 14 Kennesaw State with a huge game-saving block. He added 10 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Dylan Penn & Robin Duncan: Former high school basketball standouts Dylan Penn (Memorial) and Robin Duncan (Harrison) took on No. 2 Marquette with No. 15 Vermont. They each finished with 11 points for the Catamounts in their first-round exit, losing 78-61 to the Golden Eagles.

DeAndre Williams: Former Purple Aces’ star DeAndre Williams and No. 8 seed Memphis played 9-seed Florida Atlantic (UPDATE)

