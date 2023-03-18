Polar Plunge
NCAA March Madness: Recap of Tri-State connections from Day 2

The March Madness logo is shown on the court during a break in a first-round NCAA college...
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during a break in a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game between Arizona and Wright State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)(Denis Poroy | AP)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More Tri-State area ties emerged from day two of the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Check out the full recap of these local players from the opening-round games on Friday.

Jack Nunge: Castle High School graduate Jack Nunge helped lead No. 3 Xavier to a 72-67 win over No. 14 Kennesaw State with a huge game-saving block. He added 10 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Dylan Penn & Robin Duncan: Former high school basketball standouts Dylan Penn (Memorial) and Robin Duncan (Harrison) took on No. 2 Marquette with No. 15 Vermont. They each finished with 11 points for the Catamounts in their first-round exit, losing 78-61 to the Golden Eagles.

DeAndre Williams: Former Purple Aces’ star DeAndre Williams and No. 8 seed Memphis played 9-seed Florida Atlantic (UPDATE)

