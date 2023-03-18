Lamond, Dove power UE Track & Field at Vargo Invitational

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WFIE) - University of Evansville graduate student Antonia Lamond (Nutley, N.J./Paramus Catholic) broke the women’s school record in the hammer throw on Friday, and senior Zach Dove (Princeton, Ind./Princeton Community) won the men’s discus competition and finished second in both the shot put and hammer throw to pace the Purple Aces’ Track & Field teams at the Jim Vargo Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky.

On a cold, windy day, Lamond still shattered the school record in the women’s hammer throw by nearly four meters with a toss of 35.05 meters (115′ 0″). It topped former Ace Brittany Corley’s 2021 school record, and helped Lamond finish seventh overall.

Dove, meanwhile, dominated the men’s throwing events, as he won the discus competition by over three meters, with a winning toss of 46.87 meters (153′ 9″). He also placed second in the shot put with a toss of 13.65 meters (44′ 9.5″), which was just 0.27 meters shy of first place. Dove also placed second in the hammer throw with a toss of 46.16 meters (151′ 5″). Fellow senior thrower Jaden Hayes (Huntingburg, Ind./Southridge) also placed third overall in the discus with a toss of 41.84 meters (137′ 3″), while placing eighth in the shot put (12.10 meters | 39′ 8.5″).

UE also got a second-place finish in the men’s triple jump from sophomore Denzel Lasam (St. Louis, Mo./De Smet Jesuit) with a leap of 12.82 meters (42′ 0.75″). In the field events, UE also received a sixth-place finish in the women’s javelin from junior Hannah Bryan (Evansville, Ind./Reitz) with a toss of 22.20 meters (72′ 10″).

On the track, senior Giovanni Purser (Port Maria, Jamaica) placed fifth in a tightly-contested 100-meter dash with a time of 11.11. Third-place was just 11.09 in the various heats, with 24 men going below 12 seconds overall, including UE freshman Jude Nguyen (11.67) and senior Nkosi Graham (11.94).

Sophomore Adam Oulgout (St. Paul, Minn./Central) posted a 10th-place finish in the 800-meters with a time of 2:01.50. Freshman Joey Taylor (Grove City, Ohio/Central Crossing) was not far behind at 2:02.88. Oulgout also posted a time of 4:09.99 to place 15th in the 1,500-meters.

On the women’s side, junior Rachel Rosborough posted UE’s fastest times in the 100- and 200-meter races with times of 14.01 and 29.34, respectively. Her 200-meter time placed her seventh overall in the race.

Freshman Kate Walke (Batesville, Ind./Oldenburg Academy) placed third in the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:22.38. Graduate student Melanie Helder (Hudsonville, Mich./Hudsonville) also cracked the five-minute mark in the 1,500-meters with a time of 4:59.97.

Overall, the UE men placed seventh with 45 points, while the UE women finished eighth with 19 points.

Evansville is scheduled to return to the track next weekend, when the Purple Aces travel to Murray, Kentucky to take part in the Margaret Simmons Invitational on both Friday and Saturday.

