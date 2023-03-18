Polar Plunge
HPD officer recognized for contributions to community

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson police officer was honored at the Kentucky Capitol on Friday.

HPD Lt. Daniel Lehman was presented with an award by Governor Andy Beshear during the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kentucky’s annual “Legendary Partners Award Ceremony.”

Lehman was recognized for his contributions to the community and the Children’s Advocacy Center for his participation as a board member.

