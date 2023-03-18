EPD: Two people arrested after stealing from CVS

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say two people were arrested after shoplifting from a CVS.

According to an affidavit, officers were in the area of CVS at the 2000 block of East Morgan Avenue when they saw a car driving to the back of the store Friday morning.

Officials say the two people in the car, later identified as Seth Walker and Mary Rhodes, got out of the car and began loading plastic totes into the car that were behind CVS.

Police say after they conducted a traffic stop, they asked Walker if if he had permission to take the totes, where Walker then told police he did not.

The affidavit states after Walker was placed into handcuffs he then told police his friend who works at CVS told him that he could have the totes.

Police say when they met with the CVS supervisor on duty, he stated that he did not give permission for Walker to take the totes. When the supervisor called Walker’s friend who worked at CVS, they stated that they did not give Walker permission to take the totes either.

Officials say police found out that Walker had a prior conviction for theft and was charged with a felony.

Police say when they then asked Rhodes about the totes where she insisted that Walker’s friend told her they could take them.

Officials say Walker and Rhodes were arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Police say while at the jail they found a substance in a baggie in Rhodes’ wallet that later tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Officials say Walker was charged with theft while Rhodes was charged with theft, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.

