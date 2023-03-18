Polar Plunge
EPD: Two Evansville natives arrested on multiple drug charges

William Simmons Jr. and Tevyn Stevison
William Simmons Jr. and Tevyn Stevison(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say two people were arrested outside an apartment complex on multiple drug charges Friday afternoon.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 1400 block of North Roosevelt Drive in response to a person down around 12:40 p.m. Friday.

Police say dispatch advised that two people had been slumped over inside of a blue mini-van for more than two hours.

Officials say once police arrived on scene they found one male, later identified as William Simmons Jr., and one female, later identified as Tevyn Stevison, inside the mini-van.

Police say when they knocked on the windows of the mini-van, Simmons and Stevison both woke up and appeared disoriented and would not respond to police.

Officials say after Simmons woke up they saw him reaching into the floor board of the mini-van and the corner seat.

Police say when Simmons opened the door they placed him in handcuffs and began a pat down search, where they found a syringe and a metal hitter with residue that looked like a cigarette in Simmons’ right pocket.

Officials say after police placed Simmons under arrest after they found three small baggies in the mini-van that later tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Police say both Simmons and Stevison were transported and booked in Vanderburgh County Community Corrections.

Officials say Simmons and Stevison were both charged with possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and cocaine or a narcotic drug.

