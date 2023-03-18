Polar Plunge
Daviess Co. students raise money for Habitat for Humanity

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Apollo High School students raised money for Habitat for Humanity by selling birdhouses.

11 teams of Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program students were tasked with designing and building a birdhouse from a simple kit.

The students were given two weeks to construct and sell their birdhouses.

Each group was represented by a realtor to help market their birdhouses.

All proceeds from the sales went to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County.

The winning group built a Great Gatsby-themed birdhouse that sold for $350.

”It’s something that a regular high schooler wouldn’t normally feel,” Apollo High School junior Talon Rosenblatt said. “The pride of being able to put something you’re able to do out in the real world and have it help not only yourself, but also a bunch of other people in the future.”

Apollo’s JAG students were able to raise over $1,400, which surpassed the goal of $500.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

