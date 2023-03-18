Polar Plunge
Daniel Pitino Shelter to host White Flag Night in Owensboro

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - According to National Weather Service in Paducah, ‘White Flag’ criteria will be met Saturday.

According to the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, wind chills will be 15 degrees or lower Saturday night.

A White Flag event signals the opening of an overnight emergency shelter that will be open to everyone due to the dropping temperatures.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter at 501 Walnut Street in Owensboro will be the host of the White Flag event.

The shelter hours will be from 6 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday morning, unless beds are available at another shelter.

Officials say meals will be available during shelter hours.

The last Owensboro Transit Busses will run at 3:30 p.m.

Contact Daniel Pitino Shelter if transportation is necessary after the final bus run.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

