5-year-old dies, 2 children hospitalized after Arizona shooting

Multiple bullets hit three juveniles inside the vehicle, and quickly took off before officers...
Police are still looking for the driver who shot at this car overnight Friday, killing a 5-year-old and injuring two others.(azfamily)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) — A 5-year-old is dead and several others were injured after a shooting in Tempe overnight.

Police say they were called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday near 52nd Street and Broadway Road.

Investigators say a car with one adult and six youths inside was driving along 52nd Street when another vehicle pulled alongside, and someone started shooting at them.

Multiple bullets hit three of the minors inside the vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle quickly took off before officers arrived.

Paramedics rushed all three victims to a nearby hospital, where one of them, a 5-year-old, later died.

Investigators said they are now trying to get a good description of the driver and car of the suspect vehicle.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

