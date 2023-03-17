Traffic Alert: Lane closures planed in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some sewer relocation work starts Monday in Ohio County.

It’s at the intersection of Main Street (US 62/US 231) and First Street (US 62) in Beaver Dam.

This partial road closure of West First Street will last for seven days.

The westbound lane of West 1st Street, (US 62) will remain open.

The eastbound lane of West 1st Street, (US 62) will be closed.

All of East First Street will be closed at the North Main Street (US 62/US 231) intersection.

US 62 (North Main Street) will remain open during this partial closure.

There will be 10-foot lanes through this work zone.

Eastbound trucks from Central City are asked to use the Western Kentucky Parkway.

The project is expected to be complete this summer.

