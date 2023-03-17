Polar Plunge
Traffic Alert: Lane closures planed in Ohio Co.

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some sewer relocation work starts Monday in Ohio County.

It’s at the intersection of Main Street (US 62/US 231) and First Street (US 62) in Beaver Dam.

This partial road closure of West First Street will last for seven days.

  • The westbound lane of West 1st Street, (US 62) will remain open.
  • The eastbound lane of West 1st Street, (US 62) will be closed.
  • All of East First Street will be closed at the North Main Street (US 62/US 231) intersection.
  • US 62 (North Main Street) will remain open during this partial closure.

There will be 10-foot lanes through this work zone. 

Eastbound trucks from Central City are asked to use the Western Kentucky Parkway.

The project is expected to be complete this summer.

