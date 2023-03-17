Polar Plunge
Tell City awarded over $1.3M in funding for road upgrades

Tell City awarded over $1.3M in funds for road upgrades
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Tell City is looking forward to major upgrades.

The Indiana Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration awarded the city with $1,331,701.85 in funds.

Funds will go towards the construction of new sidewalks, ADA ramps and streetlights along Tell Street from 12th to Main Streets.

Tell City Mayor Chris Cail says is excited about this project to provide safe and accessible paths to schools, businesses and organizations along Tell Street.

