Rain Ending; P.M. Sunshine

3/16 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Colder air will slam in behind a powerhouse cold front dropping temperatures 20-degrees below normal. Breezy and colder with rain ending by 9:00 a.m. as temperatures sink into the lower 40s this afternoon.  Morning clouds will give way to clearing skies this afternoon as winds gust 20-25. Tonight, clear and colder as lows cascade into the mid-20s.

Saturday, partly sunny with scattered flurries as high temperatures only reach the mid-30s behind northwesterly winds. Saturday night, clear and bitter cold as lows drop to 20-degrees.

Sunday, mostly sunny and chilly as high temps remain well below normal in the upper 30s. Morning wind chills will drop into the low teens.

