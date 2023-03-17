Rain Ending; P.M. Sunshine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Colder air will slam in behind a powerhouse cold front dropping temperatures 20-degrees below normal. Breezy and colder with rain ending by 9:00 a.m. as temperatures sink into the lower 40s this afternoon. Morning clouds will give way to clearing skies this afternoon as winds gust 20-25. Tonight, clear and colder as lows cascade into the mid-20s.

Saturday, partly sunny with scattered flurries as high temperatures only reach the mid-30s behind northwesterly winds. Saturday night, clear and bitter cold as lows drop to 20-degrees.

Sunday, mostly sunny and chilly as high temps remain well below normal in the upper 30s. Morning wind chills will drop into the low teens.

