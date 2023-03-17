Polar Plunge
Owensboro names winner in Burger Week competition

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s top burger has been named in the Burger Week competition event.

Windy Hollow Biscuit House was named number one in the Burger Week competition.

Visit Owensboro and the City of Owensboro partnered together to make this competition event happen.

Niko’s Bakery took second place while J’s Good Grub took third.

Officials say more than 34,000 burgers were sold during the event, that’s nearly $242,000 spent on those specialty burgers during the event.

