New women and children’s shelter under construction in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new women and children’s shelter is currently under construction.

Angel Welsh, the executive director of My Sister’s Keeper, says the Owensboro shelter’s drywall is almost complete.

“It is so surreal to be standing in the building,” said Welsh.

She says the building will be painted, flooring will be put down, as well as cabinets and a fire system will be installed soon.

On March 9, Welsh shared on Facebook they closed on the West Fourth Street location. She says another non-profit organization came in to help finance the building.

“They then leased it to us on the promise that we would buy the building from them in two years,” said Welsh. ”Well we bought the building 10 months earlier than we were supposed to.”

With the help of bed sponsorships that go for $1,000 per bed for a year, Welsh says they were able to fundraise to purchase the building. She says other donations are helping the shelter prepare for the 16 women and children they will serve once they open.

Welsh says once the shelter is established, it’ll serve up to 20 women and children.

“We are so appreciative of the community embracing My Sister’s Keeper and we hope that they will continue to do that and support us with your prayers and your donations,” Welsh said.

Welsh says although everyone does not share her belief in God, she believes God called her to open this shelter and is helping the shelter get the resources it needs.

“This just helps me to see that the Lord is working really hard and that he always completes the promises that he gives us,” said Welsh. “He promised that he would raise these walls and that’s what he’s doing.”

Welsh says My Sister’s Keeper Women and Children’s Shelter is projected to be open near the beginning of summer 2023.

Click here to connect with My Sister’s Keeper Women and Children’s Shelter on Facebook. Click here to donate to the shelter.

