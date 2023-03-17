Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

New ‘ALICE Kits’ placed in all Haubstadt Community Schools classrooms

'ALICE kits' placed in Haubstadt classrooms
'ALICE kits' placed in Haubstadt classrooms(Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say new ALICE Kits have arrived at Haubstadt Community School and will be placed in every classroom.

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate.

The kits are part of the ALICE training program that prepares students and staffs for emergencies, like a school shooting.

Each kit is a bucket containing items to use in case of a shooting or other emergency, such as sugar packets in case of a diabetic emergency.

We’re told they were made available thanks to efforts of the Haubstadt Community School PTO.

'ALICE kits' placed in Haubstadt classrooms
'ALICE kits' placed in Haubstadt classrooms(Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff releases body camera footage in deadly chase and crash
Driver killed during chase identified
Police: Sheriff’s deputy shot during stand-off situation in Union Co.
Names released of deputy, suspect shot during stand-off in Union Co.
Traffic stop leads to EPD lawsuit
ACLU files lawsuit against EPD officer
Mike Libs closes on S. Green River Road
Mike Libs closes in Evansville
Derek Rhoades, Isaiah Fellows, Mychael King
3 arrested in drug task force investigation

Latest News

14 News Special: Spring storms, be prepared
‘14 News Special: Spring storms, be prepared’ airs Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
News conference: Sheriff gives Friday update on deadly chase and crash
News conference: Sheriff gives Friday update on deadly chase and crash
KSP trooper involved in crash on US 60
KSP trooper involved in crash on US 60, police say
Sheriff releases body camera footage in deadly chase and crash
Sheriff releases body camera footage in deadly chase and crash