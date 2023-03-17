New ‘ALICE Kits’ placed in all Haubstadt Community Schools classrooms

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say new ALICE Kits have arrived at Haubstadt Community School and will be placed in every classroom.

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate.

The kits are part of the ALICE training program that prepares students and staffs for emergencies, like a school shooting.

Each kit is a bucket containing items to use in case of a shooting or other emergency, such as sugar packets in case of a diabetic emergency.

We’re told they were made available thanks to efforts of the Haubstadt Community School PTO.

'ALICE kits' placed in Haubstadt classrooms (Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)

