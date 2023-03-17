NCAA March Madness: Recap of Tri-State connections from Day 1

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Tri-State sporting figures are dancing in the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Check out the full recap of these players and coaches from the opening-round games that tipped off nationwide on Thursday.

Owen Dease: Reitz graduate Owen Dease is a redshirt freshman at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He scored a season-high 16 points to help the Islanders win the Southland Conference Championship prior to their First Four victory over Southeast Missouri State (75-71). Dease had 14 points in the Islanders’ Round of 64 loss to No. 1 seed Alabama.

Bruce Pearl: On Thursday in Birmingham, former University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl led No. 9 seed Auburn to an 83-75 win over No. 8 seed Iowa.

Noah Hupmann: Evansville Day School standout Noah Hupmann and No. 16 Northern Kentucky fell to No. 1 seed Houston, losing 63-52.

The madness continues Friday with more local names.

