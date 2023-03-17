Polar Plunge
Man arrested after stand-off on Fares Ave., police say

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested Friday morning after police say he locked himself inside of a car.

The Evansville Police Department says the run originally came in as a theft report and suspicious circumstances.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, the suspect was inside of a vehicle and refused to come out.

According to officials, the reporter told them the suspect might have a gun in the vehicle.

They say eventually a negotiator was able to talk the suspect out of the vehicle. Police then detained him.

EPD Sergeant Anna Gray confirms two were arrested as a result of this incident.

Fares Avenue was shut down temporarily, but has since reopened.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

