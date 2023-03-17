Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire,’ ‘John Wick’ actor, dies at age 60, reports say

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One Hanson on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Lance Reddick, known for roles on the TV series “The Wire” and the “John Wick” film series, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 60 years old.

Variety reported Reddick’s representatives confirmed his death Friday, attributing it to natural causes.

He appeared in all 60 episodes of the celebrated HBO series “The Wire,” playing Baltimore police Lt. Cedric Daniels. Reddick also appeared as The Continental Hotel employee Charon in all of the “John Wick” movies, including the most recent that is set to release in theaters Thursday.

Other roles included shows “Fringe” and “Lost” and movies “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “One Night in Miami...” He was a notable voice actor as well, appearing in the “Destiny” and “Horizon” franchises.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff releases body camera footage in deadly chase and crash
Driver killed during chase identified
Police: Sheriff’s deputy shot during stand-off situation in Union Co.
Names released of deputy, suspect shot during stand-off in Union Co.
Traffic stop leads to EPD lawsuit
ACLU files lawsuit against EPD officer
Mike Libs closes on S. Green River Road
Mike Libs closes in Evansville
Derek Rhoades, Isaiah Fellows, Mychael King
3 arrested in drug task force investigation

Latest News

Meeting in the White House Oval Office, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar...
Biden cheers for Irish bonds, unity on St. Patrick’s Day
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
Dems say many foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for
'ALICE kits' placed in Haubstadt classrooms
New ‘ALICE Kits’ placed in all Haubstadt Community Schools classrooms