Police: Union Co. sheriff’s deputy shot in stand-off situation in Morganfield

KSP: Heavy police presence responds to barricaded person inside Morganfield home
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - A Union County sheriff’s deputy was shot on Thursday night, according to the Morganfield police chief.
Kentucky State Police confirmed that authorities responded to a stand-off situation near the area of the 3200 blocks of State Route 871 in Morganfield.
KSP Trooper Corey King says a person was barricaded inside a home.
The Morganfield police chief tells 14 News the stand-off situation is over. He says he doesn’t know the condition of the deputy at this time.
He says they may be waiting for a helicopter evacuation.
