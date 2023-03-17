Polar Plunge
Police: Union Co. sheriff’s deputy shot in stand-off situation in Morganfield

KSP: Heavy police presence responds to barricaded person inside Morganfield home
Kentucky State Police confirms that authorities responded to a situation in Union County on Thursday night.(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - A Union County sheriff’s deputy was shot on Thursday night, according to the Morganfield police chief.

Kentucky State Police confirmed that authorities responded to a stand-off situation near the area of the 3200 blocks of State Route 871 in Morganfield.

KSP Trooper Corey King says a person was barricaded inside a home.

The Morganfield police chief tells 14 News the stand-off situation is over. He says he doesn’t know the condition of the deputy at this time.

He says they may be waiting for a helicopter evacuation.

We have a crew on scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

