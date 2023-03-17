Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Interviews for Honor Flight veterans set for this weekend

Interviews for Honor Flight veterans set for this weekend
By Josh Lucca
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14th Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is right around the corner.

The official date for the Honor Flight is set for April 22.

Jerry Blake, the president of Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, says the bus captains will conduct interviews to determine which veterans and guardians will attend the flight. The interviews will take place at the Catholic Diocese on North Kentucky Avenue on Saturday between 9-10 a.m.

Blake says they have about 60 veterans they will be interviewing, and currently they have their oldest member at 94 years old.

“Once they go through the interviews, they’ll wanna know where they served at, what’s their age group,” Blake said. “We try to find out a little bit about their medical history, medical background because we need to be prepared not only for them but for their guardian too, which is gonna be accompanying them on the flight.”

Blake says they already have World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans, and expect a wide array of veterans after interviews are done.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff releases body camera footage in deadly chase and crash
Driver killed during chase identified
Police: Sheriff’s deputy shot during stand-off situation in Union Co.
Names released of deputy, suspect shot during stand-off in Union Co.
Traffic stop leads to EPD lawsuit
ACLU files lawsuit against EPD officer
Mike Libs closes on S. Green River Road
Mike Libs closes in Evansville
Derek Rhoades, Isaiah Fellows, Mychael King
3 arrested in drug task force investigation

Latest News

Boonville police chief retiring after 36 years of service
Boonville police chief retiring after 36 years of service
A group of local restaurant owners say this will be the last St. Patrick's Day in Evansville...
Evansville to open new Irish pub by St. Patrick’s Day in 2024
Tell City awarded over $1.3M in funds for road upgrades
Tell City awarded over $1.3M in funding for road upgrades
Interviews for Honor Flight veterans set for this weekend
Interviews for Honor Flight veterans set for this weekend