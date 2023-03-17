Interviews for Honor Flight veterans set for this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14th Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is right around the corner.

The official date for the Honor Flight is set for April 22.

Jerry Blake, the president of Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, says the bus captains will conduct interviews to determine which veterans and guardians will attend the flight. The interviews will take place at the Catholic Diocese on North Kentucky Avenue on Saturday between 9-10 a.m.

Blake says they have about 60 veterans they will be interviewing, and currently they have their oldest member at 94 years old.

“Once they go through the interviews, they’ll wanna know where they served at, what’s their age group,” Blake said. “We try to find out a little bit about their medical history, medical background because we need to be prepared not only for them but for their guardian too, which is gonna be accompanying them on the flight.”

Blake says they already have World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans, and expect a wide array of veterans after interviews are done.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.