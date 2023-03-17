Polar Plunge
Historic Newburgh outlines 2023 events
By Travis Onyett
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Historic Newburgh Incorporated laid out its upcoming events for this year at its annual meeting on Thursday.

The Beer and Wine Festival is returning after a three-year hiatus with a few changes. This one-day event will feature breweries for the first time to include more beverage options.

HNI officials say they plan to make the rest of their events bigger this year. The nonprofit is looking for sponsors and volunteers to help expand its events.

Troy Wells, executive director of Historic Newburgh Incorporated, says these events are meant to support local businesses while having fun.

“We want our merchants to be successful, so there are places for people to come and enjoy our place,” Wells said. “Not just for an event – but if you come to an event and you see a great store that you want to stop at, maybe you don’t get to then, but you’re going to come back for it.”

The Beer and Wine Festival will be held at the Allen Family Amphitheater on May 6 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Click here to learn more about upcoming events on Historic Newburgh’s website.

