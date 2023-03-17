Polar Plunge
Great American Bluegrass Jam returns to Owensboro

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Bluegrass fans from all over will be paying a visit to Owensboro for the Great American Bluegrass Jam.

The event will run from Friday through Sunday.

The festival includes activities such as the Kentucky Fried Pickin’ Hotel Jam, the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship, as well as a concert by the Earls of Leicester at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum.

There will also be events down in Rosine as part of the festival and a shuttle is provided.

