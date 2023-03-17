Polar Plunge
3/17 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A deputy has been shot during a situation in Union County overnight.

Officials say the suspect was also shot several times.

New this morning, what the sheriff says about his deputy’s response.

We will have those details as they come.

Happening today in Evansville, deputies are set to provide updates on a chase that left one woman dead.

Officials say it all started with expired tags.

A bill to ban Tiktok on government devices in Kentucky is now heading to the governor’s desk.

It comes as the Biden Administration is looking into a nationwide ban.

The Henderson Police Department is getting ready to host another Narcan giveaway.

Officials say all you need to do is show up.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

