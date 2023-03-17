Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville law firm offering free rides home for St. Patrick’s Day

Evansville law firm offering free rides home for St. Patrick’s Day
Evansville law firm offering free rides home for St. Patrick’s Day(WILX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is Saint Patrick’s Day, and for those who plan on celebrating a little extra for the holiday, an Evansville-based law firm wants to offer a free ride to get home safe.

Gerling Law says anyone that needs to take a ride in Owensboro or Evansville through rideshare or taxi, the law firm will reimburse people for the cost of the ride up to $30.

Click here for the reimbursement form on the Gerliny Law website.

People will just need to submit a photo ID, a copy of the receipt and an email address.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends in crash
Driver killed after chase ends in crash in Evansville
Traffic stop leads to EPD lawsuit
ACLU files lawsuit against EPD officer
Cypress Dale Rd. shooting
‘I just killed 2 guys’: Teen charged with murder & attempted murder
Strangers meet after encounter in Azzip Pizza line.
Strangers unite after medical emergency in the Azzip Pizza line
Heidi Carter.
Heidi Carter sentenced for murder, rape, criminal confinement

Latest News

Pickleball: Both sides of an Evansville debate
Pickleball: Both sides of an Evansville debate
Kentucky State Police confirms that authorities responded to a situation in Union County on...
Police: Sheriff’s deputy shot during stand-off situation in Union Co.
Historic Newburgh outlines 2023 events
Historic Newburgh outlines 2023 events
Historic Newburgh outlines 2023 events
Historic Newburgh outlines 2023 events