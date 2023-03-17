Evansville law firm offering free rides home for St. Patrick’s Day
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is Saint Patrick’s Day, and for those who plan on celebrating a little extra for the holiday, an Evansville-based law firm wants to offer a free ride to get home safe.
Gerling Law says anyone that needs to take a ride in Owensboro or Evansville through rideshare or taxi, the law firm will reimburse people for the cost of the ride up to $30.
Click here for the reimbursement form on the Gerliny Law website.
People will just need to submit a photo ID, a copy of the receipt and an email address.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.