KSP trooper involved in crash on US 60, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, a Kentucky State Police trooper was involved in a crash on US 60 near Morris Avenue.

Officials say the trooper was stopped in traffic and was rear-ended by a RAV4.

Authorities say the trooper complained of back pain and was taken by ambulance to Deaconess in Evansville.

Kentucky State Police officials say both injuries are non-life threatening.

Officials say a portion of US 60 has been temporarily closed due to the crash.

