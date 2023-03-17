Polar Plunge
KSP trooper involved in crash on US 60, police say

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, a Kentucky State Police trooper was involved in a crash on US 60 near Morris Avenue.

Officials say the trooper was stopped in traffic and was rear-ended by a RAV4.

Authorities say the trooper complained of back pain and was taken by ambulance to Deaconess in Evansville.

Kentucky State Police officials say both injuries are non-life threatening.

Officials say a portion of US 60 has been temporarily closed due to the crash.

Our 14 News crew is still working to learn if any injuries have been reported.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

