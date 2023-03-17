Polar Plunge
Car crashes into building on N. Fares Ave.(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash Friday morning after officials say a van went into the Royal Deal Vehicle Sales building.

14 News was on scene moments after the van was taken out of the building.

Dispatch says crews were called out there just after 6:30 a.m.

The owner of the building says they’re now in the process of speaking with their insurance company.

The owner told our crew they saw the driver of the van get taken away by authorities.

We have reached out to the Evansville Police Department for more information.

According to the building owner, the building also houses several other businesses, all owned by the building’s owner.

We will update this story as it develops.

