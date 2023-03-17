Polar Plunge
Cold weekend, spring arrives next week !

70′s return soon
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Winter will make its last stand this weekend with highs in the 30s on Saturday and Sunday and lows in the 20s.  Partly cloudy skies on Saturday with mostly sunny on Sunday.   Spring begins on Monday at 4:24 pm with the Vernal Equinox—the point where the sun is directly over the Equator.   Days will continue to get longer at a faster rate from this point through mid-May.  Temperatures will trend up through next week.   Sunny on Monday with a high of 50, sunny Tuesday with a high of 58.   Becoming cloudy with scattered showers on Wednesday with a high of 61.  Thursday will deliver 70 degrees and a few thunderstorms, with more rain possible on Friday and a high of 66.

