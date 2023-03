BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville Police Chief Daryl Saltzman is retiring later this month.

This is according to Boonville Mayor Charles Wyatt.

He says Chief Saltzman’s last day is March 31.

He’s been with the Boonville Police Department for 36 years.

Mayor Wyatt wished him well and thanked him for his service to the community.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.