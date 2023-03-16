Woman found guilty in murder, rape trial scheduled to be sentenced Thurs.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who was found guilty in a murder, rape and confinement trial is scheduled to be sentenced.

A jury found Heidi Carter guilty on all charges last month after deliberating for nearly 10 hours.

Carter was scheduled to be sentenced last week, but it was pushed back to Thursday morning. She was arrested in 2021 after police say a couple she met online were beaten by her boyfriend, Carey Hammond.

Police say Hammond later raped the woman and killed Timothy Ivy before being killed by police.

The jury found her guilty on three charges of confinement, two charges for rape, and one charge for murder.

We will update this story with full details of Carter’s sentence later tonight.

