Tri-State non-profit groups receiving $50K grants from Papa John’s

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - $50,000 is heading to five non-profit organizations in the Tri-State area.

Each of the organizations received $10,000 in grants from the Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community. Officials say the funds will be used to further their goals of helping the community.

Junior Achievement of Western Kentucky was the only Kentucky-based organization.

Dan Douglas, president of Junior Achievement of Western Kentucky, says the money will allow the group to continue working with up to 23,000 children in Kentucky.

