Traffic Alert: W. First St. partially closed starting next week in Ohio Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A closure is beginning in Ohio County on Monday.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a contractor will begin work on a sewer relocation at the intersection of Main Street and First Street in Beaver Dam.

This partial road closure of West First Street will last roughly one week.

The full project is expected to be completed this summer.

