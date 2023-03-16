Traffic Alert: W. First St. partially closed starting next week in Ohio Co.

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A closure is beginning in Ohio County on Monday.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a contractor will begin work on a sewer relocation at the intersection of Main Street and First Street in Beaver Dam.

This partial road closure of West First Street will last roughly one week.

The full project is expected to be completed this summer.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.