Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A Perry County hospital is accused of shortchanging over 100 nurses.

The Department of Labor says thousands of dollars were recovered.

Happening Thursday, a woman found guilty in a murder and confinement trail is set to be sentenced.

Police saying Heidi Carter was arrested in 2021 after a couple she had met online were beaten by her boyfriend.

A sports betting bill in Kentucky has passed through a senate committee.

If signed into law, it would allow people in the Commonwealth to bet on college and professional sports.

Before you get in the car this morning, Honda is recalling nearly half a million vehicles after a major safety issue was discovered.

