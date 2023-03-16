Safe Haven Baby Box coming soon to McLean Co.
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Safe Haven Baby Box is now in the works for McClean County.
This news comes from the Judge Executive’s Office.
The boxes legally allow a mother in crisis to safely and anonymously surrender a newborn.
McLean County leaders are partnering with Pathway of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center out of Muhlenberg County.
This would mark the seventh baby box in the Tri-State.
These boxes are temperature-controlled and a silent alarm is activated when a child is placed inside.
