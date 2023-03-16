Rain, then colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies on Thursday will yield rain Thursday night through early Friday morning. Highs on Friday will only reach the mid 40s, about 10-degrees cooler than normal. Sunny but cold over the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s Saturday and Sunday. Spring begins on Monday with sunny skies and highs near 50. Much milder air will stream in toward the end of next week with highs in the middle 60s Wednesday-Friday.

